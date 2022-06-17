MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The first monsoon storms of the season could hit the Valley this weekend.

PHOENIX — The monsoon season officially began on Wednesday and now the moisture will be moving in bringing storm chances back!
High pressure is right where we need it to be to pull in monsoon moisture from the south and a storm system approaching from the west will help, too.
Monsoon storm chances will increase across much of our state and we could see our first round of storms in the Valley late today or Saturday.
As that moisture moves in, temperatures will drop.
Look for highs in the lower 100s across the Valley through the weekend before temperatures heat up again next week.
Not everyone will get the rain though, and we'll see a heightened fire risk for parts of our state this weekend.
As winds pick up today and Saturday, parts of northwestern Arizona are under Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings. Peak gusts could approach 50 mph near Bullhead City.
We'll also have to watch out for lightning sparked wildfires as storm chances ramp up heading into the weekend.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.38" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
