MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The first 80s of the year are in sight for Phoenix!

PHOENIX — We're tracking a big Valley warm-up this week and our first 80s of the year!

Highs will top out in the mid 70s today, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Then it'll get a little warmer on Thursday and by Friday, Phoenix could see its first 80-degree day of the year.

The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so this is a bit later than normal.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s through the weekend and into early next week, too.

The main storm track will stay north of our state throughout the week.

But, as a storm passes to our north on today, winds will pick up across northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim. Watch out for gusts near 35 to 40 mph in that part of the state by this afternoon.

Here in the Valley, breezes will pick up slightly this afternoon with occasional gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

A stronger storm moves into states like California and Washington by the end of the week and it may bring a few showers into our state as it clips by northern Arizona late Friday and Saturday.

That will pick up winds across our state and could bring a few rain and snow showers to areas near and north of I-40. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

