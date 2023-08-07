MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The extreme heat isn't letting up just yet, but storm chances are back across Arizona

PHOENIX — The extreme heat isn't letting up just yet.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Phoenix, central and southwest Arizona through 8 p.m. today.

High temperatures in the Phoenix area will once again top 110 this afternoon. The high could end up just one degree shy of today's record high which stands at 112 set back in 1905 and in 2012.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as an extra reminder to take action to protect yourself, your family and your pets from these potentially dangerous temperatures.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has now had 39 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 23 days so far with lows in the 90s. That is already the second most ever recorded and we still have all of August to get through! The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this summer.

We could also add to our tally of days at 115 degrees or hotter. 2023 is already in the top spot with 19 days so far. The previous record of 14 days was set in 2020.

High pressure is bringing the heat, but monsoon moisture is starting to flow back in and that will bring temperatures down a bit this week.

Valley highs will top out near or just shy of 110 each day through Friday.

Storm chances are going back up across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona through midweek.

While Valley rain chances are fairly low, there is a slight chance (10-20%) of showers or isolated thunderstorms each day through Thursday.

Phoenix is currently in the middle of the fourth-longest dry streak on record. It has been 137 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

This is the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 is tied with 1995 and 1993 for the driest starts to the monsoon on record here.

In 1993, Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 6th. 1995 was the latest first measurable rainfall on record. That year, it didn't come until August 14th.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.16" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.53"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar