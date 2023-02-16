MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Thawing out by the weekend as we track another warm-up

PHOENIX — As cold air has settled in behind our latest winter storm, making for a frigid morning in much of Arizona.

Temperatures fell below zero in many spots across the high country this morning, including Flagstaff.

Meanwhile, Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for all of central, southern and western Arizona, including right here in the Valley.

Bundle up! Valley temperatures will bottom out in the 20s to low 30s this morning.

Temperatures will rebound to near 60 degrees by this afternoon and we'll continue to climb into the weekend.

Winds will pick back up again on Friday, though. Peak gusts could approach 30 mph here in the Valley as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will lighten up over the weekend with Valley highs back in the low to mid 70s.

And, we're already tracking another storm that could bring more rain and snow to Arizona late this weekend and early next week. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.20" (-0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.58"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

