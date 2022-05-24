MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures will soar ahead of Memorial Day weekend!

PHOENIX — We'll enjoy one more day in the 90s, before temperatures soar well into the triple digits!

A disturbance passing to our northeast is also picking up winds across Arizona again today.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph in the Valley and across most of northern Arizona by this afternoon.

However, winds will be stronger across eastern and southeastern Arizona where gusts could peak near 40mph.

With those high winds and dry conditions, Fire Weather Warnings are in effect across southeastern Arizona and in areas just north of the White Mountains today.

Then, high pressure will build in and send temperatures soaring!

Highs across the Valley could top 105 degrees Thursday and Friday, putting us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

So, stay hydrated and get your outdoor activities done in the morning before it gets too hot.

Air quality will also get worse this week with high pressure overhead.

Ozone High Pollution Watches have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, so plan on limiting your time outside if you have asthma or COPD.

Breezes will pick up Friday, helping to mix our air which will lead to better air quality across the Valley.

Temperatures will slowly drop, but we're still tracking triple digits through Memorial Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

