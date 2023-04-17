MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures trend down as winds pick up across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure stays put for the start of the week, keeping temperatures above normal for this time of year.

Phoenix will reach the low 90s again this afternoon.

After today, temperatures drop again as another storm system passes to our north.

That storm will stay too far north to bring any rain or snow, but it will bring cooler air and stronger winds our way.

Temperatures will go from the 90s today down into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will be out of the west southwest with gusts topping out between 30 and 35 mph here in the Valley, but they could go as high as 40 to 45 mph across northern Arizona.

With humidity levels below fifteen percent, the fire danger will also be heightened around the state the next couple of days.

High pressure will build back in to our west by the end of the week, sending Valley highs back into the low 90s by Friday.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

