MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soaring by the end of the week!

PHOENIX — Breezes linger through the morning, before they finally begin to ease up across the Valley this afternoon. Look for peak gusts around 25 mph across the Phoenix metro area.

These breezy winds could worsen allergies as pollen counts remain high all week. Ash, Mulberry and Poplar are the main allergens this time of year.

Winds finally ease up across Arizona as high pressure builds in from the west. That's sending temperatures soaring by the end of the week.

We'll see our first 90-degree day in the Valley on Friday and could even set a new record high of 94 degrees that day. (The current record for the date is 93, set back in 1990.)

Valley highs reach the low to mid 90s through the weekend, but it looks like this stretch of 90s won't last long.

Another storm system is set to move in early next week dropping temperatures and bringing back rain chances.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

