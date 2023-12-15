MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar through the weekend as high pressure returns

PHOENIX — After a couple of cooler days, get ready for a big warm-up as high pressure builds in and temperatures soar!

Valley highs will climb into the mid-70s today, then into the upper 70s this weekend. Phoenix could even reach 80 degrees on Saturday!

These warm temperatures will put us nearly 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year, and we'll be close to records by Monday, too. Right now it looks like Phoenix could reach 79 degrees for a high on Monday which would tie the record high for that date set in 1950.

Our forecast stays dry through the weekend but we'll see more clouds on Saturday and breezes will pick up in central Arizona, too. Wind gusts could peak near 25 mph in the Valley on Saturday.

More clouds will stream in next week ahead of a storm system that will be coming our way from the Pacific by the middle of the week. Temperatures will start to trend down by midweek, too.

Chances for rain and snow are also back in the forecasts across our state starting Wednesday and ramping up on Thursday and Friday.

This storm could lead to some holiday travel issues ahead of Christmas, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

_________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

