MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar as monsoon storm chances clear out this week

PHOENIX — We're trading in the storms and humidity for more heat this week!

As high pressure builds in overhead, we'll clear out our Valley monsoon storm chances for the week.

The storm threat looks minimal across northern and eastern Arizona this week, too.

As we dry out, temperatures are getting sizzling hot!

Valley highs could hit 110 degrees by Tuesday, marking the first 110s we've seen since July.

An Excessive Heat Watch is now in effect for the Valley from Tuesday through Wednesday. Areas along the Colorado River Valley will be under a heat alert through at least the end of the week.

Keep heat safety top of mind, and plan to limit your time outdoors. Also, keep your pets inside and don't leave your kids unattended in your vehicle. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and electrolyte drinks.

Air quality will also be a concern this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today, and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in place for Tuesday. Limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.70" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.59"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

