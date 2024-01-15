MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar as high pressure builds in this week

PHOENIX — After a cold and wet start to the month, we are in for a big warm-up this week.

Valley highs will end up near normal on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reaching the upper 60s this afternoon.

High pressure begins building in for the rest of the week and Valley highs climb back into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It'll be even warmer by the end of the week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will get warmer too, only cooling into the 40s to 50s by the end of this week.

A more active weather pattern sets up for us by the weekend, which brings more clouds, rain and snow chances back to our state.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.39" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

