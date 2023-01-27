MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures rebound this weekend, ahead of another winter storm

PHOENIX — After another cold start to the day across Arizona, temperatures will gradually rebound over the weekend.

Daytime highs will be back in the low 60s this afternoon, keeping us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday as we stay sunny and dry across the Valley.

By late Sunday night, our next winter storm will be approaching from the west. This one is set to bring more rain and snow to Arizona, along with another big drop in temperatures.

Valley highs will fall back into the 50s by Monday.

Early precipitation estimates show that the Valley could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Up north, the snow level could go as low as 4,000 feet and our highest elevations like Flagstaff could pick up anywhere from two to six inches of snow late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

