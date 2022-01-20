MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures peak today, ahead of a weekend storm

PHOENIX — Our warm-up continues today, with gorgeous conditions across Arizona.

Valley highs will top out in the low 70s this afternoon, putting us a few degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Winds will stay light here in the Phoenix metro area, but we are tracking windy conditions along the Colorado River Valley throughout the day.

Wind Advisories are in effect for places like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City until 5 p.m. Watch out for wind gusts near 35 mph.

Winds are cranking up in those areas as high pressure sets up off the coast of California, but we're also tracking another storm system that's headed our way in time for the weekend.

That storm will start moving in Friday night, bringing cooler air, stronger winds and a chance for more rain and snow.

For the high country, snow begins falling along the Mogollon Rim Friday night and continues throughout the day Saturday. Accumulations look light with this storm, with most spots picking up around an inch of snow. Travel conditions could be difficult in some spots though, so use caution.

Rain chances here in the Valley are looking pretty low, but a few isolated showers are possible Saturday into early Sunday. Rainfall amounts look to end up at around a tenth of an inch or less.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.08" (-0.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

