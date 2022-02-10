MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures heating up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Arizona is warming up this week!

As high pressure builds to our west, temperatures are soaring.

We're tracking our first 80s of the year for Phoenix today.

On average, we see our first 80-degree day around February 3rd, so it's not unusual to be this warm this time of year.

Our mornings will stay chilly, with Valley lows in the mid 40s to low 50s throughout the week.

With high pressure in control, our forecast will stay sunny and dry all week long and through the weekend too.

Breezes will pick up a bit in the Valley today and again on Saturday (with peak wind gusts at 20 to 25 mph), but we will stay warm.

Highs will stay in the low 80s across the Phoenix metro area Saturday and Sunday, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The ridge of high pressure looks to break down early next week, as another storm approaches from the west.

Winds will pick up Tuesday and we could see rain and snow chances across our state, too. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.98" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

