MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures gradually climbing through the weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are back on the rise this weekend!

Early morning lows will stay chilly though, dropping into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Daytime highs will be back in the low 70s on Saturday before warming into the upper 70s on Sunday. We could even hit 80 degrees in Phoenix by Monday.

Then, we're tracking another big cool-down next week as our next storm moves in.

Winds will pick up on Election Day as temperatures drop a few degrees.

The bigger drop comes Wednesday as a cold front moves through. That will send highs down into the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, putting us more than 10 degrees below normal again.

We're also tracking chances for rain and snow across our state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates on more specific timing and how much rain and snow we could get as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.25" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.34"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

