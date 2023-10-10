MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping the rest of the week

PHOENIX — Phoenix has now had 126 days this year at 100 degrees or more. This is the sixth most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

There is a chance we've seen our last triple-digit day of the year, though.

Temperatures will start dropping today, and drop even further as another storm system passes to our north.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s this afternoon, mid 90s Wednesday, and low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will cool back into the 60s by the end of the week, too.

Winds will pick up across Arizona as that storm system passes to our north on Wednesday.

Wind gusts will peak near 30 mph in the Valley and 40 mph across northern Arizona.

Most of southeastern Arizona is now under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday as gusts peak near 35 mph and conditions stay very dry.

High pressure will return over the weekend sending highs back into the upper 90s by Sunday and Monday.

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

