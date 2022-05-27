MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping as winds and fire danger increase this holiday weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is in control and sending temperatures soaring!

Phoenix will climb back to 105 by this afternoon.

Breezes will pick up across Arizona today, with even stronger winds expected over the weekend.

That will increase fire danger across our state, so be cautious if you're enjoying the outdoors this weekend as fires could spread very quickly. Stay alert and make sure to follow the fire restrictions in place around our state.

A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect for areas across northwest Arizona today. Fire Weather Watches are in effect across the rest of northern Arizona this weekend.

Gusts could top 45 mph across northern Arizona by Sunday with 30 mph gusts here in the Valley.

Those high winds come as low pressure passes to our north, which will also help temperatures drop.

Expect highs in the Valley in the low 100s Saturday, mid 90s Sunday, and low 90s by Memorial Day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

