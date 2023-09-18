MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Get ready for cooler temperatures this week!

The ridge of high pressure that brought hot temperatures to the Valley over the weekend is breaking down, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 100s to kick off the week.

Then we're tracking back-to-back storm systems that will bring stronger winds and cooler air our way.

These storms will bring more clouds at times, by the middle of the week and again this weekend but we won't see any rain in the Valley.

There's a slight chance for thunderstorms in northeast Arizona today, and then we'll see another slight chance for showers and storms in northern Arizona later this week but overall, rain chances are minimal across Arizona.

Winds will pick up by midweek with Valley wind gusts around 25 mph, and gusts near 40 mph across northern Arizona.

Valley temperatures will top out near normal for much of the week with daytime highs in the low 100s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s each day.

Then highs will drop even further, into the mid to upper 90s on Friday and this weekend.

This cool-down will mark the beginning of the end of our record-setting heat season.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

