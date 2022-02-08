MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures are trending up across Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm-up this week!
We're tracking the warmest days of the year so far.
Valley temperatures will top out in the mid 70s today and upper 70s on Wednesday.
Then, we're tracking our first 80s of the year by Thursday.
On average, we see our first 80-degree day around February 3rd, so it's not unusual to be this warm this time of year.
Our mornings will stay chilly though, with Valley lows in the mid to upper 40s through the middle of the week. .
With high pressure in control, our forecast will stay sunny and dry all week long and through the weekend too.
Breezes will pick up a bit in the Valley on Thursday and again on Saturday. Look for peak wind gusts at 20 to 25 mph.
We may see a storm system move into our state by the middle of next week, but it's too early to be sure whether it'll bring any rain or snow our way. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.93" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________