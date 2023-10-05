MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures are soaring ahead of the weekend!

PHOENIX — All good things must come to an end, and that's exactly what's happening with temperatures this week.

After starting out the week and the month with unseasonably cool temperatures in the 80s, Phoenix is headed back into the triple digits starting today.

Highs are soaring to around 10 degrees above average, reaching the low 100s through the weekend.

Phoenix could go as high as 104 by Friday, nearly tying a record high of 105 set all the way back in 1917.

Phoenix has reached highs at 100 degrees or hotter for 121 days so far this year, and it looks like we're going to add at least five more days to that count during this stretch. The average number of days that are that hot each year is 111 days. The all-time record number of days at 100 degrees or more stands at 145 days, set back in 2020.

The average last triple-digit day is October 5th, but it looks like we're going past that date this year.

We will see a slight increase in moisture across the state by the weekend and it will be enough to trigger a few showers and storms in the high country, but our Valley forecast stays dry for at least the next seven days.

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain that season. It was also the 2nd driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

_______________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

