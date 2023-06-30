MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Take action to stay safe as temperatures soar across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing our first 115-degree days of the year this weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect Saturday through Tuesday, so those will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. That means it's time to take action to keep you and your family safe.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly, who can be the most affected by this heat, and bring your pets inside too!

Phoenix will climb above 110 degrees starting today and top out near 116 degrees by Sunday.

This weekend's warm-up will put temperatures near record, too. Saturday's high will end up just one degree shy of the record for the date which stands at 115, set back in 1990. Sunday's high will end up just shy of the record of 118 set back in 2011.

Temperatures will drop a bit after that, but will still be hovering between 110 and 115 degrees through the 4th of July and throughout all of next week.

Air quality will also be a concern as winds lighten up.

Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix metro area today and Pollution Watches are in effect for Saturday and Sunday, so plan on limiting your time outside if you have asthma or COPD or you may have difficulty breathing.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast remains dry with no rain in sight for the Valley over the next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

