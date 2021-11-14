MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny Sunday, above-normal temperatures

Early mornings are cool and chilly with lows in the mid-50s in the Valley — and up north in the 20s & 30s. Brrrrrr!

High pressure over the desert southwest this weekend and into the start of next week will keep temperatures warm and above normal for a few more days.

With the upper 80s expected, that will put Valley temperatures about 10 degrees above normal Sunday and Monday.

Some cities in Northern Arizona could even tie, if not break, the records for afternoon temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

But relief is in sigh — the ridge of high pressure will begin to break down on Tuesday, allowing for a series of storm systems to sweep through the region.

Unfortunately, these systems don't bring any rain to our state but we will see an increase in cloudiness, light winds, and much cooler temperatures. By Tuesday the Valley will be in the low 80s and drop to the mid-70s by Thursday.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

