MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny Monday, but storm chances linger this week

PHOENIX — The monsoon made its return known this past weekend across Arizona and more storms are in the forecast this week!
Lingering storm clouds have cleared out and we're looking dry and sunny for Monday.
Look for highs in the low 100s across the Valley.
A chance of storms returns starting Tuesday before the Valley starts sizzling again with highs near 110 by next weekend.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________