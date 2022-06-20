Watch
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny Monday, but storm chances linger this week

We're topping out around 104 degrees on this sunny Monday, but slight storm chances and more clouds return to the forecast for the rest of the week.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 07:56:55-04

PHOENIX — The monsoon made its return known this past weekend across Arizona and more storms are in the forecast this week!

Lingering storm clouds have cleared out and we're looking dry and sunny for Monday.

Look for highs in the low 100s across the Valley.

A chance of storms returns starting Tuesday before the Valley starts sizzling again with highs near 110 by next weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018