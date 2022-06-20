MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny Monday, but storm chances linger this week

PHOENIX — The monsoon made its return known this past weekend across Arizona and more storms are in the forecast this week!

Lingering storm clouds have cleared out and we're looking dry and sunny for Monday.

Look for highs in the low 100s across the Valley.

A chance of storms returns starting Tuesday before the Valley starts sizzling again with highs near 110 by next weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

