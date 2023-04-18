MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds usher in cooler air across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona today as a storm system passes to our north.
Those winds will help usher in cooler air, dropping temperatures back to near-normal levels for this time of year.
Valley highs will fall into the mid 80s today then low 80s on Wednesday.
Wind gusts will top out near 30 mph in the Phoenix area this afternoon, increasing to near 35 mph by Wednesday afternoon.
Winds will be even stronger up north with gusts approaching 50 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern AZ today and tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas across Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties from today through Wednesday evening.
With humidity levels below fifteen percent, the fire danger will also be heightened around the state over the next couple of days as these winds pick up.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the higher terrain just east of the Valley and areas across southeast Arizona on Wednesday afternoon. Use caution and avoid activities that could create sparks that lead to wildfires.
High pressure will build in again this weekend, sending Valley highs back into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.
________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.13" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"
__________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________