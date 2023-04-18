MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds usher in cooler air across Arizona

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona today as a storm system passes to our north.

Those winds will help usher in cooler air, dropping temperatures back to near-normal levels for this time of year.

Valley highs will fall into the mid 80s today then low 80s on Wednesday.

Wind gusts will top out near 30 mph in the Phoenix area this afternoon, increasing to near 35 mph by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will be even stronger up north with gusts approaching 50 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern AZ today and tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas across Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties from today through Wednesday evening.

With humidity levels below fifteen percent, the fire danger will also be heightened around the state over the next couple of days as these winds pick up.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the higher terrain just east of the Valley and areas across southeast Arizona on Wednesday afternoon. Use caution and avoid activities that could create sparks that lead to wildfires.

High pressure will build in again this weekend, sending Valley highs back into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

