MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds and rain chances as a second storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storm systems are moving through Arizona dropping temperatures, cranking up winds and bringing chances for rain and snow to our state.

Temperatures have dropped nearly 20 degrees since the start of the week, putting Valley highs in the low to mid 80s again today and Saturday.

Winds are picking up across Arizona and they will get even stronger today.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across the Mogollon Rim and along I-40 in northeastern Arizona today. Gusts there could hit a peak between 45 and 50 mph by the afternoon.

Another Wind Advisory is in effect for the Yuma area this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts could peak near 40 mph in that area, leading to pockets of blowing dust. So be on the lookout for areas of reduced visibility if you're traveling to that part of our state.

Here in the Valley and across central Arizona, winds pick up throughout the day with the strongest winds likely this afternoon and evening topping. Gusts could top out near 35 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will also impact areas north and east of the Valley this afternoon and evening. There's a slight chance one or two of those storms could move down off of the higher terrain into the Valley by the evening.

Chances for more showers and thunderstorms will be in the play Saturday afternoon across the higher terrain, too.

This second storm system will clear out by Sunday and high pressure will return.

So, expect another big warm-up next week. Valley temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially hitting the triple digits again next Thursday.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

