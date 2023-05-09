MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds and cooler air coming our way

PHOENIX — Our warmer weather sticks around for another day before we see a big cool-down!

Valley highs will reach the low to mid-90s again this afternoon.

Another storm system will approach from the west these next couple of days, picking up winds across our state.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 to 30 mph across Arizona through the middle of the week, including right here in the Valley.

That storm system will move into Arizona on Wednesday bringing a big dose of cooler air.

Valley highs will fall into the low 80s, putting highs around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We'll also see a chance for a few showers along the Mogollon Rim and in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

The cool-down will be short-lived though. Another big warm-up is expected as we head toward the weekend.

Valley highs will climb back into the upper 80s Thursday, mid 90s on Friday and we could hit the 100s again on Saturday.

Mother's Day could be a stormy one in parts of our state as another storm system approaches.

The best chance for rain will be across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's also a slight chance of isolated showers in the Valley on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

In the meantime, a Flood Warning remains in effect along the Salt River from Granite Reef to Tempe Town Lake until May 11th as water releases continue from our reservoirs. Watch for road closures along the Salt River and do not attempt to cross any flooded areas or roadways.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

