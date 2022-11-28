MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stronger winds and a cool-down on the way

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona today as a storm system passes by to our north.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains today, tonight and on Tuesday. Wind gusts could top 50 mph in areas on the Kaibab Plateau and in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low.

Winds will be much lighter here in the Phoenix area, with winds staying below 15 mph.

Clouds will continue streaming in across the state as this storm passes to our north, but we won't see any rain or snow.

Temperatures will end up right near normal today, with Valley highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Then colder air moves in on Tuesday, dropping highs into the mid 60s across the Valley.

Temperatures will rebound quickly, though, climbing back into the low 70s Wednesday and staying there through the weekend.

Lows will cool into the 40s to low 50s each morning.

Then we're watching another pair of storm systems set to impact our state Friday and this weekend. It looks like they could bring a few showers across Arizona as early as Friday night.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.64" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

