MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds ushering in a big cool-down, rain & snow

PHOENIX — A storm system will move in from the northwest this week bringing strong winds, cooler air and even chances for rain and snow across our state.

Winds pick up across Arizona today, with Wind Advisories in place for most of western, northern and eastern Arizona. Wind gusts will top out near 55 mph in many of these areas. Strong crosswinds and areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility are possible, so use caution as you travel around the state.

It'll be breezy here in the Valley, with peak gusts near 30 mph. The threat of blowing dust could lead to an increase in particle pollution across Maricopa County, so the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for today. Limit time outside in the afternoon or you may have difficulty breathing.

In addition to the wind alerts and the threat of blowing dust, Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are in effect across southeastern Arizona today as winds pick up and conditions stay dry.

The winds will usher in some much cooler air, dropping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees across our state by midweek.

Here in the Valley, highs will drop into the low 60s by Wednesday with early morning lows in the 40s.

There's a slight chance we could see a few spotty showers overnight tonight and Wednesday morning in the Valley.

Any showers we get in the Valley will be light with rainfall accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.

Up north, the snow level will drop to 4,500 feet. Snowfall accumulations will likely be less than an inch between 4,500 feet and 6,000 feet in elevation.

For areas above 6,000 feet, there's a chance for one to three inches of snowfall Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

We'll dry back out again by the end of the week as temperatures start to rebound across our state.

Here in Phoenix, look for highs in the low 70s again by Friday and mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

