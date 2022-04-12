MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds usher in cooler air today

PHOENIX — Winds are cranking up as a storm system moves into northern Arizona.

Peak gusts could hit 30 to 40 mph in parts of the Valley again today.

Winds up north have been even stronger with gusts topping 60 mph in some spots!

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings remain in effect for areas along the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains, and in southeast Arizona.

Strong winds could kick up dust and impact air quality, too.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for southeastern Arizona until 7 p.m. So, watch out for reduced visibility traveling along I-10 near the New Mexico border.

Fire danger will be high in southeastern Arizona, too. Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for that part of our state.

These high winds are ushering in a big dose of cool air and we're also going to see chances for rain and snow in some spots (mainly in northern Arizona.)

Snow levels will drop to between 4,500 and 5,500 feet, but we'll likely end up with less than an inch of snow in areas above 6,000 feet.

Here in the Valley, things are looking dry and we won't see any rain with this storm.

The cooler air will drop temperatures to the low to mid 70s, putting us around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We'll spend the rest of the week rebounding with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s on Good Friday.

Temperatures will continue to climb through Easter weekend with highs in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.16" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

