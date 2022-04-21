MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds & high fire danger ahead of the weekend

PHOENIX — Winds have been a big issue across Arizona this week and they will pick up again on today.

A Fire Weather Warning (also called a Red Flag Warning) is in effect across northern Arizona from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wind gusts could hit 40 mph along the I-40 corridor and areas north of there.

Winds will pick up even more on Friday as a storm system tracks through northern Arizona. Wind gusts could top 50 mph in some spots, especially across northeastern Arizona.

Wind Advisories are now in place across northern and eastern Arizona on Friday. The wildfire risk will also go up in southeast Arizona, and a Fire Weather Warning is in effect for that area Friday.

That storm will bring a bit of moisture with it, so we may see spotty rain and snow showers across northern Arizona throughout the day.

Snow levels will fall to around 6,500 feet, but little to no snow accumulation is anticipated.

The strong winds will help usher in some much cooler air.

Temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees across our state, putting Valley highs in the upper 70s on Friday.

Then, high pressure builds in again bringing another big warm-up our way.

Expect temperatures back in the 80s over the weekend and soaring into the 90s next week.

We'll even be flirting with our first triple digits of the year by next Wednesday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

