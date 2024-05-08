MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds continue for parts of Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Our dry stretch continues as winds again pick up across Arizona as another storm approaches from the north.

Wind Advisories are in effect through this evening for northwestern Mohave County. As winds shift out of the north, they will accelerate down the Colorado River Valley with gusts potentially topping 50 mph in Bullhead City.

Here in the Valley, peak wind gusts will end up between 25 and 30 mph this afternoon and each afternoon through the end of the week.

A storm system will push into Arizona by the end of the week, lingering in the area for a few days. The impacts will be minimal, but we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim or across northern Arizona this weekend and early next week.

Our forecast here in the Valley will stay dry as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s over Mother's Day weekend.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.98" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

