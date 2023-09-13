MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms will develop around Arizona again today

PHOENIX — Powerful storms hit the Valley Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning, and the threat for more continues.

We could see another round of severe thunderstorms today with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

There's also a risk for dangerous lightning and flash flooding so stay weather-aware.

Storms will begin to fire up through the afternoon and could impact the Phoenix metro through the evening commute.

As storm chances increase, temperatures are cooling off a bit.

Daytime highs will drop into the upper 90s to low 100s for the next few days with overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will heat up again over the weekend with Valley highs near 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Thankfully, though, it looks like we may be done with the 110-degree days this year.

Sunday marked the 55th day this year with highs at 110 degrees or hotter, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020. This past Sunday marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

