MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong monsoon storms and more sizzling heat through Labor Day

PHOENIX — The heat is on as we head into the Labor Day weekend, but there's also a threat of more monsoon storms.

The best chances for storms will be in the higher terrain across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's a slight chance that storms make it down it into the Valley again today and on Saturday.

Storms that develop today could be strong or even severe, with winds near 60 mph. We could also see some hail with the strongest storms, especially over the higher terrain north and northwest of the Valley.

Also watch for areas of blowing dust, frequent lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

Then get ready for more heat alerts through the Labor Day weekend!

Valley highs will top out between 106 and 109 degrees over the next few days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area from Saturday morning to Monday evening as highs those days will approach 110 degrees.

So, we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to stay safe by limiting your time outside and staying hydrated when the heat builds in.

Cars heat up fast, too! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.82" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.60"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

