MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stretch of warmer days this week

PHOENIX — Get ready for a warm week!

High pressure builds in, sending temperatures into the 80s and back above normal.

Highs will reach the low 80s today, before climbing into the upper 80s on Tuesday. That will put us nearly 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

A disturbance will move through northern Arizona on Wednesday, picking up winds and bringing the chance of a few showers to northern Arizona.

The Valley will stay dry, but our breezes pick up and we'll see a slight drop in temperatures by Thursday.

Then we have another storm to watch by the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s on Saturday but our next storm could cool us back into the 70s by Sunday.

We'll get more winds and a chance for showers across the state, too. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.68" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

