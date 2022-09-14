MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms still possible in Arizona today, but drier air is moving in

PHOENIX — Storm chances are winding down over the next few days as drier air moves in.

There's still a chance for scattered storms across northern and eastern Arizona today.

Areas of heavy rain are possible, especially in northwest Arizona where a Flood Watch remains in effect across Mohave county through this evening.

Here in the Valley, it'll be sunny an dry through the weekend.

Then, the rest of the state will dry out as high pressure starts to build in on Thursday.

Valley temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week before we warm back into the 100s Saturday and Sunday.

But, the triple digit heat won't last long.

Early next week, another storm system will be moving through the Great Basin dropping temperatures and bringing rain and thunderstorm chances back to our state.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.08"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

