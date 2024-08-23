MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms more limited across Arizona today, but we aren't completely in the clear

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms slammed the Valley Thursday evening bringing downed trees and flooded streets to many neighborhoods.

Drier air is moving in and storms will be much more limited across Arizona today.

The best storm potential will be across eastern and southeastern Arizona, but there is still a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley this afternoon and evening (mainly in the far East Valley).

Storms that develop today, especially across southeast Arizona could produce strong winds, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours, and flooding (especially near wildfire burn scars).

Heading into the weekend, a storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will pull drier air into Arizona. That will clear out monsoon storm chances across most of our state as breezes pick up and temperatures drop.

Phoenix will fall to around 106 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, which is near normal for this time of year.

There is no end in sight to this sizzling stretch of triple digits, though. Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded. As of Thursday, we've had 88 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Next week looks a bit hotter with Valley temperatures around 107 or 109 degrees each day. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 80s, providing a bit more relief from the heat each morning.

Monsoon moisture will also flow back in. The best chances for storms will be across eastern Arizona, but there is at least a slight chance of a few spotty storms in the Valley throughout the week.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.03" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

