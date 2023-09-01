MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms could bring flooding to Arizona today

PHOENIX — A wall of dust and destructive monsoon storms rolled through the Valley Thursday night and we could see another round of powerful storms today.

As storm chances ramp up, the Valley and much of Arizona could see strong to severe storms that produce more damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

The risk for flooding and flash flooding goes up today, too. Flood Watches are now in effect across much of the state through Saturday, including here in the Phoenix metro area.

We are in ABC15 Weather Action Mode today as the risk for thunderstorms and flooding goes up. Stay weather-aware and be prepared to seek shelter immediately when storms strike. Also avoid driving through flooded roadways or washes because it could be dangerous, even deadly.

Storm chances will stick around through Saturday, then we'll dry out in the Valley for the rest of Labor Day weekend.

As storm chances ramp up, temperatures are dropping too. Valley highs will only reach the upper 90s to low 100s starting today and they'll stay there through Labor Day weekend.

Then, as high pressure returns, the heat will crank up toward the end of next week.

There's still a chance of adding more 110-degree days to our tally which is already at 52 for the year. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also had 22 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020.

We're also now up to 34 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.00" (-1.78" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.92"

_____________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

________________________________________

