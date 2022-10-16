MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms continue around Arizona as cool air sticks around

PHOENIX — After a stormy start to the weekend, rain chances linger today.
We'll see the best chance for rain across northern and eastern Arizona as our latest storm system moves through the state.
There is still a chance for a few showers or storms in the Valley, but storms will generally be hit-and-miss and not as widespread as they were on Saturday.
Valley storm chances continue through the early afternoon before we dry out and clear out the clouds this evening.
While the rain chances are dwindling, the cool air is sticking around!
Valley highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon, putting us more than 10 degrees below the normal for this time of year!
Daytime highs will gradually warm this week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday.
Overnight lows will cool into the 60s each morning this week.
We could see another chance for rain by next weekend as another storm system moves in. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.41" (-2.22" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.26"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
