MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms chances in the high country Saturday

PHOENIX — Rain showers moved through the Valley Friday as a winter storm moved into Arizona, dropping around 0.10" of rain in some Valley neighborhoods. We even saw a few thunderstorms in the mix with small hail.

Up north, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday in Flagstaff, Williams, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Williams, Munds Park and Happy Jack. Icy roads could impact your commute and gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times.

Another storm system will move in on Saturday keeping snow chances going across the Arizona high country through the weekend.

We could see a few more showers in the Valley on Saturday, too.

Along the Mogollon Rim, and in other spots above 6,000 feet in elevation, we're tracking the chance of four to eight inches of snow through Sunday.

Up north, the snow level will gradually drop to around 3,500 feet by Sunday, but we'll likely only see a light dusting of snow down to that level.

A chance for more rain and snow showers will continue across northern Arizona early next week as a third storm moves in, but our Valley forecast is looking dry as temperatures start to rebound.

Look for highs back in the mid 70s across the Valley by the middle of the week.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

