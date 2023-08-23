MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm threat increases across Arizona as remnants of another tropical system arrive.

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are climbing across Arizona today, as we track the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.

Those remnants are getting caught up in our monsoon flow, enhancing storm chances across Arizona and New Mexico.

Watch out for gusty winds and blowing dust, areas of heavy rain and flooding, and dangerous lightning with any of the storms that develop.

The best chance for rain in the Valley will come by the Wednesday evening commute, with showers possible overnight into Thursday morning. Then we could see a few isolated storms Thursday afternoon before we dry out.

Winds will get breezy today and clouds will increase too as those remnants move into Arizona this afternoon.

By Friday, high pressure will move west and center up over Arizona cutting off our monsoon flow and increasing temperatures.

Until then, Valley highs will remain below 110 degrees. But, starting Saturday the 110s are back and sticking around into the beginning of next week.

Valley highs could tie or set records by Sunday and Monday, too. Sunday's record high stands at 113 degrees, set back in 2020 and Monday's record high also stands at 113 degrees, set back in 2009. We're forecasting highs to be around 113 to 114 degrees by Sunday and Monday.

Phoenix has now had 46 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through the end of August.

We could also see more overnight lows in the 90s by early next week. We're now up to 29 days with lows in the 90s, breaking the record of 28 days set in 2020.

As temperatures climb and skies stay mostly sunny, our air quality will get worse, too.

Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Thursday, Friday and Saturday. These will likely get upgraded to Advisories as we get closer. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels those days making it difficult to breathe if you have asthma or COPD. So, you may want to limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.57" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.73"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

