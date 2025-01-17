MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system moving out, then staying cool this weekend

Watch Now
Maricopa County Air Quality has issued a No Burn Day today, which means wood-burning in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited. Fine particle pollution (dust and smoke) is lingering over parts of the Valley at unhealthy levels. If you have any respiratory issues, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD, limit your time outside to avoid health impacts. Do not use leaf blowers on these No Burn Days and try to carpool or take public transportation. If you have a gas-powered vehicle, avoid idling in long drive-thru lines too.
PHOENIX — A weak storm system is bringing light rain and scattered snow showers to the high country this morning.

While some sprinkles were reported in the Valley overnight, no measurable rainfall was recorded at Sky Harbor.

With no rain on Thursday, the current dry streak has officially reached 147 days, tying 2023 for the second longest on record. The all-time record, set in 1972, stands at 160 consecutive days without measurable rain.

In the high country, little to no accumulation is anticipated with the morning snow showers.

This storm system will not only help improve air quality but also usher in cooler temperatures.

In Phoenix, daytime highs will dip to the mid-60s today and Saturday, with overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s to low-40s by Saturday morning.

Expect temperatures to stay in the mid-to-upper 60s through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and much of the upcoming week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.51" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

