MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona will bring rain chances back for parts of the state

PHOENIX — Another storm is headed into our state today, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and rain chances back to parts of Arizona.

Breezes will pick up again today, but they'll be lighter than they've been the past few days.

Valley wind gusts will peak between 20 and 25 mph, with gusts near 30 mph in eastern Arizona this afternoon.

This storm will linger in our state through the weekend, but the impacts will be minimal. We could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim or across northern Arizona each day through the weekend and early next week. Meanwhile, the Valley stays dry.

By early next week, a ridge of high pressure sets up over the Desert Southwest bringing a big warm-up.

Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s over Mother's Day weekend, then we could hit the 100s again through early next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.97" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

