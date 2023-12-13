MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona, bringing rain and snow to some areas

PHOENIX — Low pressure is moving into Arizona today bringing in cooler air and even a chance for rain and snow to some areas.

The Valley will stay dry, but temperatures will drop with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s today and Thursday.

Areas along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and across northeastern Arizona have rain and snow chances in the forecast today and early Thursday as this next storm system pushes through.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,500 feet with as much as an inch or two of snow possible in northeastern Arizona, near the Four Corners. The rest of the higher terrain along the Mogollon Rim will see little to no accumulation.

High pressure will build back in by the end of the week keeping our forecast dry into the weekend. It will also warm us up again.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday and stay there early next week, too.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

__________________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

