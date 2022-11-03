MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving in, bringing winds, rain, snow and colder air!

PHOENIX — Major changes are coming to Arizona as a big fall storm system moves in today!

Today's temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, putting us around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Phoenix will be in record territory too, with a high in the low 60s today. The record cool high temperature for the day is 62 degrees set in 1956.

Winds will pick up again today, with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph across the state.

Watch for scattered rain showers in the Valley today, but rainfall amounts will be light with only around a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

Meanwhile, snow levels are dropping up north and we'll see them bottom out around 4,500 feet by tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through tonight in spots above 6,500 feet along the Mogollon Rim and in northeastern Arizona, and in areas over 6,000 feet on the Kaibab Plateau. Travel may become hazardous in these areas as the roads become icy and high winds drive blowing snow.

Flagstaff, and other areas above 6,000 feet in elevation like Williams, could pick up four to seven inches of snow. Payson, Heber and Show Low will likely be in the one to three inch range.

The rain and snow will end overnight, but the cold air will stick around.

Valley highs will only reach the mid 60s on Friday, before warming back into the 70s over the weekend.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s across the Valley by Friday morning and drop that low again Saturday morning, too.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

