MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moves in today bringing winds, rain, snow and a cool-down

PHOENIX — Our next storm is on the way, bringing chances for rain and snow, gusty winds, and a big cool-down.

Valley gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph by this afternoon as this storm brings a cold front across Arizona.

Up north, the winds will be a lot stronger! Wind Advisories are in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for areas along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona where gusts could hit 50 mph.

Much of the rain and snow with this storm will stay across western and northern Arizona, but there is a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers in the Valley during the day today.

Snow levels will only drop to around 6,500 feet and Flagstaff will likely pick up less than an inch of snow.

The cooler air with this storm will drop temperatures by 10 degrees, putting Valley highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

These near-normal temperatures won't last long. High pressure builds in again by the end of the week, sending highs back into the low 80s over the weekend.

Then, we are tracking another storm early next week that will bring more rain and snow chances across our state. Stay tuned for updates on this one as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

