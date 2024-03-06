MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm is on the way, bringing winds, rain and snow, and a big dose of cool air!

PHOENIX — Clouds have moved back in across Arizona, but despite the cloud cover it's staying dry and getting a little warmer today.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s again this afternoon.

The clouds are moving in ahead of a storm set to move in from the west on Thursday.

The storm will move across Arizona, bringing stronger breezes, scattered rain and snow showers, and a big dose of cool air.

Here in the Valley, we could see anywhere from a trace to two-tenths of an inch of rain on Thursday with a slight chance of a few more isolated showers on Friday.

Temperatures will drop by more than 10 degrees too, putting Valley highs in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 6,000 feet. Flagstaff could pick up one to two inches of snow with this storm.

Another weak storm system will pass through the Four Corners on Saturday, keeping a slight chance of isolated showers in the forecast along the Mogollon Rim and across the Navajo Nation.

Our forecast here in the Valley will stay dry over the weekend as temperatures rebound into the low 80s by Sunday.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

