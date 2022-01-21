MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm headed into Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — It'll be a very nice end to the week before our next storm system moves in this weekend.

Look for highs in the upper 60s across the Phoenix metro area today, putting us right near normal for this time of year. A few clouds drift in this afternoon and evening, but rain chances hold off until Saturday.

Winds will stay light here in the Valley, but they will pick up again across northwestern Arizona as the next storm system starts to move in from the north.

Wind Advisories are in effect from 11 a.m. today until 5 p.m. Saturday along the Colorado River Valley. Gusts could hit 45 mph tonight into early Saturday morning.

Rain and snow showers will begin across far northern Arizona late this evening and spread down to the Mogollon Rim overnight into Saturday.

Accumulations will be light with most spots picking up less than an inch of snow.

Flagstaff, and other spots at 7,000 feet in elevation or higher, could get one to three inches of snow.

By Saturday morning, we could see a few rain showers here in the Valley, too. Then another round of light, spotty showers looks to develop by Saturday evening.

The chances are pretty low, but a few spots may see as much as a tenth of an inch of rain.

Winds will get breezy in the Valley on Saturday, too. Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph.

The storm will start to clear out on Sunday and we are looking dry again heading into next week.

Valley highs will top out in the upper 60s through the weekend and early next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.08" (-0.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

