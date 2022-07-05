PHOENIX — After some early morning showers, Valley rain chances are winding down today and clearing out for the rest of the week.

Scattered storms are still possible across northern and eastern Arizona today, before storm chances taper off across the state through the end of the week.

High temperatures will end up around 104 to 105 in the Valley today and Wednesday, but we'll see a big warm-up by the weekend.

Valley highs will soar to between 110 and 112 Friday and this weekend as high pressure moves in. This would be the first time the Valley reaches 110 or greater in nearly three weeks thanks to the active monsoon season.

Morning lows will get warmer too, only cooling into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. So we won't get much relief from the heat overnight.

We're also keeping a close eye on our air quality.

Ozone levels will climb again and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

