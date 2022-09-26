MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances return for this last week of the monsoon

PHOENIX — It's going to be a hot start to the week as high pressure sits overhead.

Valley temperatures will warm back into the 100s this afternoon.

Phoenix looks to top out at 105 today, putting us just three degrees shy of today's record set all the way back in the 1980s.

Storm chances are back this week, too.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will primarily develop across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona today.

We'll also see scattered storms across southern Arizona this afternoon.

There's a slight chance for storms in the Valley, but our best chances will be in the foothills of northern and eastern Maricopa county.

Moisture and storm chances will increase again Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out again ahead of the weekend.

High pressure will shift by mid-week allowing temperatures to drop back into the upper 90s and closer to normal by the end of the week.

The Monsoon season officially ends this Friday, September 30th. We could be nearing the end of our 100-degree temperatures for 2022 as well. Phoenix's average last 100 degree day is October 5th.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.26"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

