PHOENIX — Storm chances are back just in time for Independence day!

Humidity will increase this afternoon and evening, and we'll see scattered storms in eastern and southeastern Arizona.

There's a slight chance storms move into the Valley late this evening or tonight.

The chance for scattered storms will continue across northern Arizona on Tuesday, before storm chances taper off across the state through the end of the week.

Strong winds will heighten the wildfire risk across northwest Arizona again today, where a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through tonight. Wind gusts will peak near 40 mph across Mohave county today.

High temperatures to start the week will end up around 104 to 105 in the Valley, but we'll see a big warm-up by the weekend.

Valley highs will soar to between 110 and 112 Friday and this weekend as high pressure moves in.

Morning lows will get warmer too, only cooling into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. So we won't get much relief from the heat overnight.

We're also keeping a close eye on our air quality.

Ozone levels will climb again and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Tuesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

