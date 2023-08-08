MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances return as temperatures sizzle!

PHOENIX — The Valley started the day with loud thunderstorms that brought a lot of lightning and areas of heavy rain.

While rain chances will clear out after the morning commute, there's another chance for a stray storm or spotty showers this evening and tonight.

Otherwise, the sizzling hot temperatures continue with temperatures staying above normal all week long.

The humidity is also making it feel a few degrees hotter than the air temperature. Phoenix look to top out right near 110 today, but it'll feel more like 113 thanks to the higher humidity.

Remember that heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has now had 40 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 24 days so far with lows in the 90s. That is already the second most ever recorded and we still have all of August to get through! The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this summer.

We could also add to our tally of days at 115 degrees or hotter over the next few weeks. 2023 is already in the top spot with 19 days so far. The previous record of 14 days was set in 2020.

High pressure is bringing the heat, but monsoon moisture has also increased again across Arizona.

There is a slight chance of monsoon storms in the Valley again this evening and overnight, with more slight chances on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

Phoenix is currently in the middle of the fourth-longest dry streak on record. It has been 138 days since we've had measurable rain at Sky Harbor.

This is the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 tied with 1995 for the driest starts to the monsoon on record here.

Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995. If we don't get any measurable rain over the next few days then we will likely tie or break that 1995 record since the forecast is expected to dry out again in the Valley starting Friday.

Monsoon storms will continue to develop each day through the weekend across northern and eastern Arizona. Those storms could bring heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, powerful wind gusts and even isolated flooding.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.53"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

